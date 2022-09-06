A funnel cloud has been filmed and photographed in Cornwall.

The footage was gathered on Tuesday in the Camelford area.

BBC senior meteorologist, David Braine, said funnel clouds normally formed underneath thunderclouds.

He described them as a "baby tornado beginning to form but never quite getting there".

"In the UK in summer they are quite common, not always as obvious as this footage and rarely cause damage unless they form a tornado," Mr Braine added.

