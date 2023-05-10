Heavy storms caused flash flooding and widespread disruption across Devon.
Witnesses reported "torrential" rain in Devon, with walls of water appearing following an afternoon deluge.
A thunderstorm warning for the south and south west, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands had been in place and the Met Office had also issued a number of flood warnings.
