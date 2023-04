Ian Ward has turned his Bodmin living room into a slot car racetrack.

He rediscovered his childhood hobby a year ago and says it has really helped with his autism and mental health.

Mr Ward has also taken his track out on the road, hosting monthly meets in Bodmin’s community centre.

Video journalist: Dan Bater

