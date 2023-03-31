A yachtsman man who was rescued after his boat sank was “very, very lucky”, the coxswain of Plymouth Lifeboat said.

The man, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was taken to hospital after he was rescued by a fishing crew and the RNLI after his boat was damaged by a wave and quickly sank off Cornwall.

The yachtsman had been "struggling to swim" for 20 minutes when he was picked up off Whitsand Bay.

He was transferred to a lifeboat and was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.

