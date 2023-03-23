Basking shark spotted in Cornish harbour

The sighting of a basking shark in Cornwall this week has been dubbed "exciting" by a wildlife trust.

It comes after a video emerged on social media of the animal in St Ives harbour.

Abby Crosby, marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said the sighting was nothing to be concerned about.

Ms Crosby said basking sharks were increasingly rare in the region due to the warming of our waters.

She added: "In around 2012, basking shark numbers did decline in our waters. It's felt perhaps that they have sort of shifted further up north, following their key food source, this very particular plankton which prefers a cooler water, therefore we're not seeing as many here in Cornwall.

"When we do see them, and we do still see them annually, it's a wonderful sight and something that we really celebrate."