A pride of lions is settling into its new home in Devon after an operation to move the animals on a two-hour journey from Cornwall.

The lions left Newquay Zoo headed for their new enclosure at Paignton Zoo in a carefully planned operation.

On the day of the move a large team was on hand including keepers, vets and drivers and three vehicles used for transporting the big cats.

Last year, Paignton Zoo said it made the decision to send its Asiatic lion, Yali, to Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland to be paired with a female as part of an international breeding programme.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.