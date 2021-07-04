A helicopter carrying a large circular detector has been flying across Cornwall in a bid to discover unknown mineral deposits underground.

The 66ft (20m) wide inflatable electromagnetic detector has gathered data while flying at 260ft (80m).

Data gathered was being used to help make 3D maps, project managers said.

It was hoped the use of the "bird", as it is called in the industry, would be more efficient than digging exploratory holes to find minerals, they added.

