The installation of a new 137ft (41m) bridge caused part of a major road in Cornwall to temporarily close over the weekend.

The road between Boxheater junction and the Chiverton Cross roundabout, near Truro, was shut from 20:00 GMT on Friday and reopened at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

It is part of a multi-million pound upgrade to a dual carriageway, and 13 new structures, including roundabouts and overbridges, will be built by the end of 2024, National Highways says.

