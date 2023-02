A fin whale and a pod of dolphins feeding off the Isles of Scilly led to some amazing footage for a local cameraman.

Gareth Tibbs describes how he caught the elusive whale on film after it emerged on Wednesday.

The whale, thought to be 56ft (17m) long, was accompanied by dolphins about 328ft (100m) off the island of Bryher.

