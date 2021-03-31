Oystermen of the River Fal Estuary have been dredging in sailing boats for hundreds of years.

Exports to France where their catch of Native Oysters and Queen Scallops are popular have been hit hard by the implementation of EU health and safety rules since Brexit.

Les and Dan Angell are a father and son team from Falmouth who sail up and down the Carrick Roads six days a week.

You can watch the full episode of We Are England at 20:30 GMT on Monday 16 January on BBC One in the West, South West and Channel Islands or it will be available on iPlayer for a year.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.