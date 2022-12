An armoured personnel carrier with a crew of Santas on board got stuck in a Cornish lane.

The Santas, who were thought to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane near Hayle in Cornwall.

Police said they were called to the Santa jam at about 19:40 GMT on Thursday after reports a vehicle had been damaged.

