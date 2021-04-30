A humpback whale has returned to the Isles of Scilly.

The whale, called Pi, was last around Scilly for three months two winters ago.

Lucy McRobert, from the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said: "Whales have a fingerprint with a specific set of markings on the tail and pectoral fins.

"The caveat is that anything scarring can change and it can develop new scars, but they are born with those patterns."

