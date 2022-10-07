Ukrainian refugee Peter, eight, came to Britain six months ago with his mother and sister after Russia invaded their country.

Farmer Andrew Brewer and his family from Fraddon in Cornwall took them in and at first Peter was afraid of the calves.

Mr Brewer said the calves are now Peter's "best friends" and a picture of the boy asleep with a calf went viral on social media.

This is the moving story behind the picture.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris