Max Campbell bought his first sailing boat for £500 at the age of 18 and went on his first solo Atlantic crossing when he was 21.

But the trip nearly ended in disaster for the sailor from Cornwall when his stove's fuel exploded, setting him alight.

Watch how Mr Campbell, now 27, fought back from the horrific accident to go sailing again, along with 150,000 followers on TikTok.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.