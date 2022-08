A kayaker has captured some stunning footage of a 30ft (10m)-long whale off Cornwall.

It is thought to be a minke whale - a breed regularly recorded in Cornish waters.

Rupert Kirkwood, from Holsworthy in Devon, spotted the whale six miles (9.6km) off Fowey.

