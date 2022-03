The Royal Navy's Hawk jets have flown around Cornwall for their last flight before being retired.

The planes, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, in Helston, flew to Plymouth, around Cornwall and then departed for RAF Shawbury.

The fast jets have been a mainstay for decades in training Royal Navy and NATO ships in air defence.

