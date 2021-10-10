A hedgehog hospital in Cornwall has said there has been an increase in garden strimmer related injuries on hedgehogs in the last year.

Katy South, co-founder of Prickles and Paws in Cubert, Newquay, said 2021 "was our busiest year by far".

Fewer than 45% of hedgehogs admitted to the hospital survived to be released back into the wild.

The charity wants to raise awareness about the safety of hedgehogs while people are gardening this spring.

Former Love islander, Lucy Donlan is helping promote their appeal to raise awareness.