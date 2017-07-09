The Penlee lifeboat Solomon Browne launched to rescue the crew of a stricken cargo ship off the Cornwall coast on 19 December 1981.

All eight lifeboat crewmen from the village of Mousehole and all eight people on board the Union Star lost their lives in the horrendous conditions.

Forty years on, the coxswain of the current Penlee lifeboat and the son of one of the RNLI crewmen, look back on the night disaster struck the small community.

