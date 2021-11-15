Art helps sailor with PTSD after son's birth

Petty Officer Scott Falkiner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his son, Arthur, had to be resuscitated at birth.

His boy, now aged two, was diagnosed with a brain injury affecting his right side.

PO Falkiner was encouraged to try painting at a military mental health rehabilitation centre, where he found he had a talent for it.

He has now painted 200 poppies to thank the charities who he says he "wouldn't be here today without".