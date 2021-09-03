Mobility scooter users are calling for better access to beauty spots and say their needs are being forgotten.

The Cornwall Rolling Ramblers, which meet up regularly to enjoy the South West scenery, say it can be "frustrating" when there is a gate or obstacle blocking the path.

They say some areas in the South West have been adapted which makes their lives "easier" and "more enjoyable", but there is still room for improvement.

Video Journalist: Charley Adams