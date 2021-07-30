A team of archaeology students have found evidence of a Middle Neolithic settlement on the grounds of Stranmillis College during a training excavation.

They had expected to find items associated with Stranmillis House from the 18th and 19th centuries.

But digging deeper, they discovered artefacts that are thought to be at least 5,000 years old.

The grounds of the college sit on a glacial ridge of sand, the perfect place for people to have been living thousands of years ago.