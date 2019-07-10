A para-rider is taking on a 50-mile trek to raise money for Cornwall Air Ambulance and to promote the sport of para-equestrian endurance.

Kirstie McPherson, who is one of only 37 registered para-endurance riders in Great Britain, suffers with Ehlers-Danlos, generalised dystonia and hemiplegic migraine.

During the challenge, the 43-year-old based near Truro, faces the potential threat of going blind, dislocating her joints and paralysis.

Nikki Parsler, chairperson of Endurance GB's para-endurance committee said riders find the sport "provides a sense of freedom and adventure" as well as supporting mental and physical health.

Video journalist: Charley Adams