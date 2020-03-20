An elderly couple have been keeping themselves entertained over the past year by dancing and playing the piano.

Sally and Ken Gilmour have been at home in Penzance, Cornwall, since the first lockdown in 2020.

The couple, who are mainly cared for by their daughters Mary and Helen who have filmed the pair, have recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mary Wykes said: "They are very lucky to still have each other, to prop each other up over the last year.

"The music and dancing helps keep them stimulated, and it gives them a lot of pleasure that they have made other people happy."

