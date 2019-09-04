Seagrass needs to be 'protected and restored'

A conservation group is working to restore and protect seagrass meadows in a marine conservation zone in Cornwall.

When Katie Maggs, from the Mount's Bay Marine Group, was snorkelling and photographing the grass last summer near Penzance she noticed it was declining and reducing in colour.

She said seagrass helps reduce climate change, provides an important food source for overwintering birds and a nursery environment for marine species.

The group is looking to monitor and assess the meadows this summer and wants to undertake a species count.