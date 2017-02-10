Attempts to salvage a dead whale from a beach in Cornwall had to be abandoned after the machine sent to do the job broke down and became overwhelmed by the incoming tide.

The telehandler, with a hydraulic hoist, was trying to drag the 2.5m-long pilot whale up Perranporth beach.

The machine, which belongs to the Watering Hole pub on the beach, was soon submerged on 26 December.

No-one was hurt and the telehandler was hauled up the beach by a digger the next morning.