Three brothers who all shared one bedroom have had their house transformed after a visit from DIY SOS.

The building team visited Carbis Bay in Cornwall, at the home of Stephen and Lynn Smedley.

After the sudden death of their 32-year-old daughter Carrie in 2017, they took in their three grandchildren, but didn’t have a lot of space in their two-bedroom house.

After a visit from Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team, the property has been turned into something “quite special”.