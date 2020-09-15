An RSPCA centre is using a mannequin with a face mask to prepare dogs for the "real world".

The centre in St Columb in Cornwall currently hosts 24 dogs and has taken measures to prepare them to a reality where face masks are now mandatory in most public places.

RSPCA Cornwall representative Helen Jones said one of their dogs, 14-month-old Wilbur, was "very worried, which is why he vocalised towards the mannequin."

She said they hope the mannequin will desensitise the dog within the next four to six weeks, "where he will be a lot more confident and he can approach people.

"That then will help him in the real world and [he'll] be able to be re-homed."