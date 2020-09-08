A paramedic spat at by a patient was left feeling "contaminated, broken and defeated" and had to take a month off work to recover.

Tracy Higginbottom was assaulted on a night shift in north Cornwall in July.

She said she has "never experienced" that level of aggression before as the patient "kicked and spat everywhere".

More than 100 ambulance workers were physically assaulted on duty since lockdown, South Western Ambulance Service said.