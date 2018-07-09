Mental health help plea asks 'stop letting us die'

A 19-year-old woman from Cornwall has written an open letter to the county's MPs calling for more to be done to help young people with mental health problems.

Missy Radcliffe said young people risked further isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows the death in July of her friend, Georgia Gallaway, 19, who took her own life.

The Department of Health and Social Care said "every suicide is a tragedy" and it was "absolutely committed to supporting everyone's mental wellbeing, especially during this unprecedented period".

If you are affected by the issues in this story, you can find more information from the BBC Action Line.