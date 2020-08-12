Dolphin rescue
Stranded dolphin rescued from river

A dolphin that was stranded in a river has been freed and released into the sea.

The mammal was spotted in the Helford River in Cornwall by local builder Leon De Sola Pinto after he heard it "clicking".

Experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue freed the dolphin and released it into Fal Bay.

