Huge cliff fall stuns onlookers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huge cliff fall in Cornwall stuns onlookers

This massive rock fall at Tregudda Gorge near Padstow on the north Cornwall coast brought down a huge chunk of cliff.

The fall on Thursday came amid fears of a collapse and warnings had been placed nearby.

There are no reports of any injuries after the fall which was captured by a nearby walker.

  • 31 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Video shows 'Broadchurch' cliff fall