Huge cliff fall stuns onlookers

Huge cliff fall in Cornwall stuns onlookers
This massive rock fall at Tregudda Gorge near Padstow on the north Cornwall coast brought down a huge chunk of cliff.
The fall on Thursday came amid fears of a collapse and warnings had been placed nearby.
There are no reports of any injuries after the fall which was captured by a nearby walker.
31 Jul 2020
