Keeping your make-up and hair looking good in a mask
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keeping your make-up and hair looking good in a mask

Influencers have been trialling new ways of keeping your hair and make-up looking good while wearing a mask.

Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets was made mandatory in England last Friday.

Sally Orchard, from Falmouth, and Ellie Ferrari, from Exeter, show how you can still keep up your beauty rituals while wearing a face mask.

  • 31 Jul 2020
Go to next video: How not to wear a face mask