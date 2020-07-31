Media player
Keeping your make-up and hair looking good in a mask
Influencers have been trialling new ways of keeping your hair and make-up looking good while wearing a mask.
Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets was made mandatory in England last Friday.
Sally Orchard, from Falmouth, and Ellie Ferrari, from Exeter, show how you can still keep up your beauty rituals while wearing a face mask.
31 Jul 2020
