Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Padstow's Paul Ainsworth sick with worry' over pandemic
Paul Ainsworth runs the Michelin-starred Number 6 in Padstow, Cornwall, as well as a pub, a guesthouse and a cookery school.
The 2011 Great British Menu winner says it was "the worst week" of his life when lockdown was announced.
With more than 100 staff at his restaurants still furloughed and a family to support, what does he think the future holds?
Video journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-52662158/coronavirus-padstow-s-paul-ainsworth-sick-with-worry-over-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window