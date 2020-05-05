Explorer leaves hospital after seven weeks

Video

Explorer and writer Robin Hanbury-Tenison, 83, has returned home after seven weeks in hospital recovering from coronavirus.

He suffered multiple organ failure and was in a coma for five weeks, with medical staff at Derriford Hospital warning his family that he could die.

Mr Hanbury-Tenison thanked the “amazing” NHS staff for the treatment he received and said his recovery “breakthrough moment” came thanks to the “secret garden” they’ve built at the hospital for patients in rehabilitation.