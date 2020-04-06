The father and son doctors fighting coronavirus
Two doctors who are father and son are both working with coronavirus patients at Torbay hospital in Devon.

Tayyib Mubashar, a first-year junior doctor, was inspired to follow in the footsteps of his father Yahya, who moved to the UK from Pakistan about 20 years ago.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had been a “baptism by fire” but the experience had pulled everyone at the NHS “closer together”.

