Elderly couple dance and play through isolation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Penzance couple dance and play through isolation

Sally Gilmour, 86, and her husband Ken have been self-isolating in Penzance, Cornwall.

They have been using music to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.

Their daughter Mary Wykes acts as their carer and filmed the video on one of her visits.

She said her mum has always been a "fantastic musician" and her dad Ken, 83, performed as her "backing dancer".

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Singing through the coronavirus crisis