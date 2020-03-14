Seeing three people drown changed my life

Media player
Triple drowning: Off-duty lifeguard returns to scene of tragedy
Three people died in rough seas at a beach in north Cornwall in October 2014.
Off-duty lifeguard Brendon Prince, from Torquay, pulled two people from the water at Mawgan Porth and tried in vain to save their lives.
Seeing the effect of the deaths on the victims' families drove Mr Prince to set up the Above Water charity which teaches children about water safety.
Mr Prince recently returned to the beach where the tragedy unfolded for the first time.
Video journalist: Miles Davis
14 Mar 2020
