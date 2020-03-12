Media player
'Girls are really amazing at skateboarding'
Teenage skater Lilia has been telling her story to encourage more girls to get into skateboarding.
The 14-year-old from Hayle in Cornwall has been looking at the rise of girls on the skate scene - and wants to encourage others to have the confidence to give it a go.
She says the whole world needs to know that girls are "really amazing at skateboarding".
Find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
12 Mar 2020
