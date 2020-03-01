Media player
'When I'm in my garage nothing else matters'
A man who lost the use of his right arm in a motorcycle accident says his ambition is to spend all of his time on the hobby he loves - pottery.
Gary Fulton lives with constant pain from the accident that nearly killed him.
Years later he got sent to prison for conspiring to launder VAT money.
While in prison he was introduced to pottery.
-
01 Mar 2020
