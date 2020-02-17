The hidden plastic pollution on our beaches
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The plastic pebble impostors on our beaches

Lumps of charred plastic that highly resemble pebbles are invading the country's beaches.

They are thought to be the result of plastic that was burnt in the 1980s and have since leached out of coastal landfill sites that are starting to erode.

  • 17 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Where does a plastic cup go after you use it?