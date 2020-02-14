Media player
Beached whale thrashes on Cornwall beach
A whale has been stranded on a beach in Cornwall.
It can be seen thrashing on the rocks as people attempt to keep it wet.
British Divers Marine Life Rescue are on the scene, but said it was unlikely the whale would survive.
14 Feb 2020
