A surgeon who has amputated thousands of limbs during his career has returned to work after having both of his legs removed.

Vascular surgeon Neil Hopper, 43, underwent the operation after becoming seriously ill with sepsis last April.

Mr Hopper, who works at Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, recently performed his first surgery after returning to work - an amputation.

Now he wants to make sure all amputee patients have access to the best possible rehabilitation after surgery.