Meet the rising son of surfing

Lukas Skinner: Meet Cornwall's rising son of surfing
Lukas Skinner, 12, is snapping at the heels of his dad Ben, the 11 times European longboard surfing champion.
Lukas has won the English under-12s for the last two years and came second in the under-18s UK Pro Tour last year.
But along the way he's put up with frozen wetsuits, freezing water and many falls perfecting his skills.
The father and son describe how training is never an easy path for a young British surfer.
Video journalist: Jonathan Morris
07 Feb 2020
