'Why I lived in a cave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cornwall homeless woman: 'Why I lived in a cave'

When Sue became homeless she resorted to an ancient form of shelter - a cave.

For the 42-year-old Cornishwoman, the natural bolthole at Portreath was her sanctuary after suddenly being made homeless.

Now living in a night shelter near Camborne, she looks back at her time there and how it was hard to go back to living under a roof.

  • 19 Dec 2019
Go to next video: What is homelessness?