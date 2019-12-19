Media player
Cornwall homeless woman: 'Why I lived in a cave'
When Sue became homeless she resorted to an ancient form of shelter - a cave.
For the 42-year-old Cornishwoman, the natural bolthole at Portreath was her sanctuary after suddenly being made homeless.
Now living in a night shelter near Camborne, she looks back at her time there and how it was hard to go back to living under a roof.
19 Dec 2019
