'Top Gun inspired me to become a jet pilot'
The commanding officer of the 736 Naval Air Squadron says flying in a jet plane is the "perfect job".
Lt Cdr Matt Deavin was recently given a maritime aviation award for his service, and still spends his days flying around the skies of Cornwall at seven miles per minute.
The Hawks are the same aircraft that the Red Arrows use - but painted black - and play the part of "enemy" planes in training exercises.
Video Journalist: Chris Quevatre
Airborne footage: Royal Navy
03 Dec 2019
