Ottery St Mary: Flaming tar barrels carried through streets
Flaming tar barrels have been carried through the streets as part of an old Halloween tradition.
Men, women and children in Ottery St Mary, Devon, light the barrels and lift them over their heads and run through the streets.
Only people from the town are allowed to take part in the tradition - training every year from the age of seven - but are watched my thousands of visitors every year.
06 Nov 2019
