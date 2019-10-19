Tunnels revealed after 50-year closure

Media player
Charlestown clay tunnels revealed after 50 years
Tunnels that were used to transport china clay to a harbour have been opened after more than 50 years.
The network sits under the Shipwreck Museum in Charlestown, Cornwall, which operated as the Lovering clay dry from 1907 until 1968.
The tunnels are now open to the public, and feature the original rail system, as well as the gurneys used to shift clay onto the waiting ships.
19 Oct 2019
