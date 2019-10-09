The Cornwall teenager with a two-hour bus commute

Video

Tegan, 17, regularly travels up to two hours a day from Penzance to Truro to go to college.

She shares her journey with BBC News and challenges the boss of her local bus company to improve journeys for isolated rural communities.

Cornwall is the first county to pilot a new government scheme to create low-fare, high-frequency "superbus" networks. Local authorities will invest in bus lanes and in exchange the operator will run more services.

This video is part of a special series from Penzance, Cornwall. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.