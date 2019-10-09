The musicians helping revive the Cornish language
The Cornish language has been dismissed as dying, or even dead, but musicians are giving it a new lease of life.

There’s been a revival in singer-songwriters from across the county and further afield - such as the singer Gwenno - performing in Cornish.

Video journalist: Tony Smith. Presenter: Sarah Gosling.

This video is part of a special series from Penzance, Cornwall. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.

