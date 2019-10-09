Is Penzance the UK's most eco-friendly town?

Media player
Plastic-free Penzance: The UK's most eco-friendly town?
Penzance became the first town in Britain to receive “plastic free” status for its crackdown on single-use plastic.
Fishermen collect litter at sea, schoolchildren march about climate change, and organic vegetables are grown to feed the homeless.
Could this be the UK's most eco-friendly town?
Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane.
This video is part of a special series from Penzance. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.
09 Oct 2019
